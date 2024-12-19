Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is renewing his push for controversial judicial reforms, which would grant his government greater control over judicial appointments and significantly weaken the independence of the country's Supreme Court.

These proposals, which sparked mass protests earlier this year, led to the largest demonstrations in Israeli history and forced a temporary freeze on the legislation.

Netanyahu's government is justifying the reforms by saying they're necessary to strengthen democracy. His allies have also expressed support for stopping the Supreme Court's alleged interference in parliamentary affairs.

But the reality is quite different.

Accountability fears

Netanyahu's renewed urgency to overhaul the judiciary comes after he appeared in court this week on corruption charges, as he stands accused of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

There's also been growing demands from the public for accountability for the October 7 Hamas-led attacks on Israel. A comprehensive judicial inquiry could expose damaging details about the preparedness—or lack thereof—of his administration, and potentially hold senior officials, including Netanyahu himself, responsible.

In this context, the reforms appear less about principle and more about shielding the prime minister and his government from scrutiny and consequences.

Adding to the pressure, a recently released scathing commission report, led by survivors of the attacks and relatives of hostages, blamed Netanyahu for undermining high-level decision-making and fostering the conditions that enabled the October 7 attack.

If the Supreme Court were to appoint a non-partisan judge to oversee investigations into Netanyahu's conduct, widespread outrage could grow – a scenario the prime minister is determined to prevent.

A state commission of inquiry, if initiated, could bring in scores of witnesses to rigorously scrutinise Netanyahu's pre-war conduct, and prepare the ground for prosecution. This could hinder Netanyahu's efforts to maintain plausible deniability over the attacks and his desire to shift blame onto the military.

But public pressure is having an effect. Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin, close Netanyahu confidante and the chief architect of the judicial overhaul plan, is facing renewed calls from the Supreme Court to appoint a new chief justice by mid-January of next year.

This could challenge the PM's efforts to stall the appointment process and promote a judge who would be favourable to Netanyahu and his hard-right coalition. Given the tight timespan, the rise of Justice Isaac Amit – a left-leaning judge who is opposed to the PM's overhaul plan – appears increasingly certain, complicating Netanyahu's power grab.

Amid this race to protect his own interests, Netanyahu seems to forget the fact that pushing for judicial reforms risks alienating the Israeli public further. For many, it is being seen as a distraction from more urgent priorities, such as the release of hostages believed to still be held in Gaza.

Public protests have carried on for months, and suggest the opposition won't fade quietly.

Though Netanyahu has expressed confidence that hostages will be freed with US support, he has yet to answer for the nearly three dozen captives feared dead. Public protests have carried on for months, and suggest the opposition won't fade quietly.