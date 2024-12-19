WORLD
Türkiye urges swift, decisive action to tackle Sudan crisis at UN meeting
At the UN Security Council, Türkiye's representative Ahmet Yildiz reaffirmed support for Sudan's "unity, territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence from outside interference."
December 19, 2024

Türkiye's representative to the UN Security Council has urged the international community to take swift action to address the escalating conflict and humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

Speaking at Security Council on Thursday, Ahmet Yildiz highlighted the dire situation in Sudan, where "over 11 million people are displaced and hundreds of thousands have lost their lives."

The conflict has also led to the destruction of vital infrastructure, including health facilities.

Türkiye reiterated its commitment to Sudan's "unity, territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence from outside interference."

Yildiz stressed the importance of focusing on the root causes of the conflict, calling for an immediate end to the fighting.

"To help the Sudanese people, we must focus on the causes of the disease, not the symptoms alone," he said, urging support for the Jeddah Declaration as a key framework for resolving the crisis.

Türkiye has intensified its humanitarian efforts in Sudan, delivering approximately 8,000 tons of humanitarian aid through three aid ships to Port Sudan, he said.

The Turkish hospital in Nyala continues to operate despite difficult conditions, showcasing Türkiye's steadfast support for the Sudanese people.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has conveyed Türkiye's readiness to assist Sudan during a phone call with Sudan's Sovereignty Council President Abdel Fattah al Burhan.

"Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for the people of Sudan and calls on the international community to incr ease both humanitarian aid and mediation efforts," Yildiz added.

The Security Council meeting underscored the urgent need for global collaboration to stabilize Sudan and prevent further bloodshed.

Since April 2023, Sudan has faced violent clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over military reform and integration issues.

The conflict has claimed more than 20,000 lives, displaced millions and left more than 25 million in dire need of humanitarian aid, according to the UN.

