Friday, December 20, 2024

1657 GMT — Palestinian resistance group Hamas has called on the international community to pressure Israel to end its ongoing genocide in Gaza.

In a statement marking International Human Solidarity Day, observed annually on Dec. 20, Hamas highlighted the gravity of the situation in Gaza.

"The International Human Solidarity Day, as designated by the UN General Assembly, serves as a reminder of the crimes, brutal aggression, and acts of genocide perpetrated by the Israeli occupation against our people in Gaza for 441 consecutive days," it said.

Hamas urged the global community to "use every means possible to pressure the Israeli occupation to end its aggression, genocide, ethnic cleansing, and forced displacement targeting Palestinians in Gaza."

More updates 👇

1914 GMT — Israeli army says troops shot Syrian protester in leg

The Israeli military said its forces shot a protester during a demonstration against the army's illegal activities in a village in southern Syria on Friday, injuring him in the leg.

"After the troops identified a threat, they operated in accordance with standard operating procedures against the threat... The protester was shot in the leg," the military told AFP, adding that the incident took place in the village of Maariya.

1632 GMT — Israeli forces injure Palestinian child, disabled man in occupied West Bank

Two Palestinians were injured, including a 15-year-old child and a disabled man, by Israeli forces evening in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

In a statement, the organisation reported that the child was shot in the knee with live ammunition during confrontations in Beit Furik, east of Nablus.

Clashes erupted after Israeli forces stormed the Al Naqqar neighbourhood, firing live rounds, stun grenades and tear gas. Several others suffered from tear gas inhalation, witnesses confirmed.

Separately, a 25-year-old man with disabilities was shot in the knee during a raid in Wadi Qana, northwest of Salfit. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, though details about the circumstances remain unclear.

1602 GMT — Israeli army chief to resign by February: report

Israeli Army Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi is likely to step down from his position by the end of February, according to a local media report.

Israeli newspaper Maariv quoted an unnamed Israeli political official who said it was "estimated that Herzi Halevi will retire from his position at the end of February, one month after the investigations into the events of October 7 are concluded."

On Thursday, Defence Minister Israel Katz announced that investigations into the events that unfolded on October 7, 2023, when the Palestinian group Hamas attack took place, must be completed by the end of January.

1533 GMT — Israel kills eight Palestinians in fresh Gaza shelter strike

An Israeli air strike killed at least eight Palestinians in an apartment in Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, medics have said.

Palestinian health officials told Reuters that Israeli military strikes across the enclave had killed a total of 15 people on Friday.

In a statement, the Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat said that the bodies of three more people and 16 injured people were brought to the hospital after the same attack, Anadolu reported.

Mediated ceasefire efforts have yet to secure a deal between Israel and the resistance group Hamas after more than a year in Israel's war on Gaza.

On Thursday, sources close to the discussions told Reuters that the Arab mediators, Qatar and Egypt, had been able to hammer out some differences but some sticking points remained unresolved and needed more discussion.

1456 GMT — UK lawmaker highlights Britain's role in Israeli war crimes

Iqbal Mohamed, a Member of Parliament in the UK’s House of Commons, has accused the British government of directly and indirectly supporting Israel’s war crimes in Gaza, stating: “I'm afraid that the British government, when these war criminals are brought to justice, will also be indicted for being complicit in these war crimes.”

Mohamed, part of the “Independent Alliance” group of five MPs supporting Palestine including former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, spoke to Anadolu Agency about his opposition to the UK government’s support for Israel.

“It’s very simple. We need to stop the killing of innocent civilians in Gaza, north, south, across the region, in the West Bank, the settlements. How much more killing should there be before the British government will stop in its direct and indirect support of Israel committing war crimes? They don’t want to call it a genocide.

1445 GMT — Yemen's Houthis claim drone attacks on Israel

Yemen's Houthi group has said that it carried out multiple drone strikes on central and southern Israel, including a joint attack with an Iranian-Iraqi military group.

In a recorded statement posted on X, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said, “We conducted a joint operation with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq on vital Israeli targets in southern occupied Palestine using several drones."

"We also launched a significant military operation targeting an Israeli military site in occupied Jaffa with a drone,” he added.

1301 GMT — Netanyahu is ‘not fit’ to lead Israel: Former defence minister

Former Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz has said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "not the right person to lead the Jewish people."

"Netanyahu is the prime minister, but he is not suited to lead a community like the Israeli society,” Gantz said on X.

"The State of Israel and the Israeli society deserve a different leadership," he added.

Netanyahu has faced intense criticism for his refusal to negotiate a prisoner exchange agreement for Israeli captives in Gaza as well as corruption charges against him.

1247 GMT — Israeli bomb kills four in Gaza as humanitarian crisis deepens

At least Four Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli air strike targeting a home in northern Gaza, according to eyewitnesses.

The strike hit a home in Beit Hanoon, where Israel’s military has intensified operations and ethnic cleansing for over two months, eyewitnesses said.

In southern Gaza, medical sources reported that an infant, Aisha Adnan Sufyan Al-Qassas, died early Friday due to extreme cold while sheltering in a tent in Khan Younis’s Al-Mawasi region.

Nearly 2 million displaced residents out of Gaza’s 2.4 million population are enduring severe humanitarian conditions, with critical shortages of food, water, and essential supplies.

1229 GMT — Israeli Embassy in Ireland takes down flag ahead of closure

The Israeli Embassy in Dublin has taken down its national flag, signaling the first steps toward its closure.

The development follows an announcement by Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar that the embassy would be shut down due to what it called Ireland’s “antisemitic rhetoric,” a claim Dublin denies.