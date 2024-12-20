Israeli air strikes and artillery fire targeted multiple areas of Gaza early, in an escalation of Tel Aviv's military operations to demolish residential buildings and neighbourhoods.

Eyewitnesses reported on Friday to Anadolu that heavy Israeli shelling in the town of Beit Lahia, its adjacent housing project, the Jabalia refugee camp, and the Jabalia Nazlah area.

The army also intensified its demolitions via bombardment of the Jabalia refugee camp and Beit Lahia, using explosives to destroy homes and entire residential blocks.

The massive blasts echoed across northern Gaza, according to locals, who said the frequency and scale of these attacks have increased, now occurring around the clock using varying methods.

Israel has been waging a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza since October 5 this year.

Palestinians accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.