WORLD
2 MIN READ
Illegal Israeli settlers torch mosque in occupied West Bank
The mosque is located in Marda, a village adjacent to the illegal Ariel settlement and is surrounded by a barbed-wire fence.
Illegal Israeli settlers torch mosque in occupied West Bank
Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank over Israel’s war on Gaza. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
December 20, 2024

Illegal Israeli settlers have set fire to the Bir al-Walidain Mosque in the village of Marda, northern occupied West Bank, Anadolu learned.

Witnesses said a group of illegal settlers on Friday stormed the eastern neighbourhood of Marda, near the city of Salfit, and deliberately set the mosque ablaze.

Residents managed to extinguish the flames, but the fire had already caused significant damage to the mosque’s structure.

The village of Marda is adjacent to the illegal Ariel settlement and is surrounded by a barbed-wire fence.

RECOMMENDED

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank over Israel’s war on Gaza.

At least 822 Palestinians have since been killed and around 6,500 others wounded by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land unlawful and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

RelatedOccupied West Bank grapples with fear and fragmentation amid Gaza war
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt