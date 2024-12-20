Tesla has said it was recalling 694,304 vehicles in the United States over an issue with the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The TPMS warning light may not remain illuminated between drive cycles, failing to warn the driver of low tire pressure, according to a recall acknowledgement notice.

The problem could result in drivers using the vehicle with improperly inflated tires, increasing the risk of a crash, the notice said.

The issue, affecting some Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck vehicles, will be resolved with an over-the-air software update, Tesla said on Friday.

Its Tesla vehicles accounted for 21 percent of all US recalls in the first three quarters of the year, according to recall management firm BizzyCar.