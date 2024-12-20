BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Tesla recalls close to 700,000 vehicles in US
Tesla's tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) has a problem that could result in drivers using the vehicle with improperly inflated tires, increasing the risk of a crash.
Tesla recalls close to 700,000 vehicles in US
Drivers may not be alerted to low tire pressure, which can increase the risk of a crash. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 20, 2024

Tesla has said it was recalling 694,304 vehicles in the United States over an issue with the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The TPMS warning light may not remain illuminated between drive cycles, failing to warn the driver of low tire pressure, according to a recall acknowledgement notice.

The problem could result in drivers using the vehicle with improperly inflated tires, increasing the risk of a crash, the notice said.

The issue, affecting some Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck vehicles, will be resolved with an over-the-air software update, Tesla said on Friday.

Its Tesla vehicles accounted for 21 percent of all US recalls in the first three quarters of the year, according to recall management firm BizzyCar.

RECOMMENDED

However, most issues for the brand's cars were usually resolved with over-the-air software updates.

RelatedTesla recalls more than 1.6M cars in China for remote software fix

Tesla recalled 1,858,774 vehicles in the September quarter, the highest in the US, but issues in all them could be rectified through software updates.

The company recalled 2,400 Cybertruck units in the US in November because a faulty part could lead to a loss of power and increase the risk of a crash, marking the sixth such move for its electric pickup truck this year.

RelatedMusk unveils Tesla's 'Cybercab', new autonomous driving tech and robots
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Nigeria road accident kills at least 30: local officials
Turkish star Alperen Sengun selected for 2026 NBA All-Star team
Israel approves more measures to expand settlements in occupied West Bank
Japan PM Takaichi set for landslide win, markets wary
Only 180 Palestinians have left Gaza via Rafah crossing since reopening
Türkiye’s oldest polyphonic music institution marks 200th anniversary
Hamas leader rejects disarmament, calls for Israeli withdrawal from entire Gaza
Swiss academics call for ending research treaty with Israel
Türkiye condemns deadly RSF attack on displaced civilians in Sudan
Bangladesh election tests India’s influence as Beijing moves in
Saudi Arabia and US launch Blue Defender 26 naval drill in Jeddah
Heavy rain causes the Orontes River to flood homes in Syria's Idlib
Russia detains suspect in shooting of top military intelligence officer in Moscow
Polls open in second round of Portugal presidential vote
South Africa to withdraw its troops from UN peacekeeping mission in DRC