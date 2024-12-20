The raft of international sanctions on Syria must be reassessed to help the country rebuild following the ousting of Bashar Assad, the head of the UN's migration agency said on Friday.

Amy Pope also said Syria's women must be empowered to play a full role in building a new society and bringing stability to the shattered nation.

The international community has been in no rush to lift sanctions on either Syria or sanctioned people, waiting to see how the new authorities exercise their power.

"In terms of the sanctions, we really are talking about all the sanctions: UN sanctions, US sanctions, other sanctions," said International Organization for Migration chief Pope after visiting the country.

"You can see that across the board the sanctions have had quite a significant effect, especially on vulnerable populations. So to rebuild the situation, there will be a need to re-evaluate those sanctions," she told a press conference in Geneva.

"People do not have access to credit. They are very much reliant on cash. The salaries that people are getting for work are extremely low."

Human rights team to visit Syria

The UN human rights office will send a small team of human rights officers to Syria next week for the first time in years following the overthrow of Bashar Assad, UN spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan told a press briefing on Friday.