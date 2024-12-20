WORLD
4 MIN READ
Why Gisele Pelicot refused to be a nameless, faceless “rape victim”
“I’m not expressing anger or hatred. I’m expressing a determination to change society,” the 72-year-old rape survivor said during her trial, having publicly confronted the perpetrators of her unimaginable abuse.
Why Gisele Pelicot refused to be a nameless, faceless “rape victim”
Pelicot decided to stand up against her abusers in court, opting for a public trial and waiving her right of anonymity, demanding her abuser be ashamed. / Photo: AP / AP
Berra InceBerra Ince
December 20, 2024

Gisele Pelicot, a 72-year-old French survivor of rape, has become an extraordinary case of courage ever since she decided to publicly out her ex-husband for his years-long sexual abuse.

On December 20, after a gruelling three-month trial in the southern city of Avignon, her former husband, Dominique Pelicot, was found guilty, and sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison.

He was sentenced alongside 50 other defendants, whose prison terms ranged from three to 15 years.

Pelicot’s case was unusual from the start.

From 2011 to 2020, Dominique recruited at least 83 men, mostly contacted through an unmoderated French website, to assault her after drugging her in their home.

Her abuse spanned nearly a decade, but she only learned of it in 2020 after her husband’s arrest for unrelated crimes led to the discovery of incriminating evidence when he was arrested for taking underskirt videos of women at a local supermarket.

A subsequent search of his computer revealed disturbing footage of her being raped while she was in a comatose state.

That was when she set out to do something that set her apart from millions of other sexual assault victims across the world.

Pelicot decided to stand up against her abusers in court, opting for a public trial and waiving her right of anonymity, demanding her abuser be ashamed.

“It's not us who should feel shame, but them (the perpetrators),” she later explained in interviews.

RECOMMENDED

Since then, Gisele Pelicot’s stand has been not only a personal victory but also a rallying cry for survivors everywhere.

Her decision to confront her abusers in court has made her an international feminist icon and a beacon of hope for those seeking justice in the face of unspeakable violence.

"I wanted all woman victims of rape – not just when they have been drugged, rape exists at all levels,” she said, “I want those women to say: Madame Pelicot did it, we can do it too."

RelatedProtests erupt in France amid shocking mass rape trial

Over the weeks, outrage and solidarity have continued to grow, both in France and globally.

“Thank you Gisele Pelicot... For all of us, because your dignity and your courage have moved and inspired France and the world,” French President Emmanuel Macron posted on X following the latest verdict.

The grandmother of 7 was featured on the BBC's 2024 list of 100 Women and recognised by the Financial Times as one of the 25 most influential women of 2024.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez were among world leaders who applauded her courage, describing her as a symbol of “dignity” and “courage”.

In her first comments after the judgment, Pelicot said that she “never regretted” opening the trial to the public and was now thinking of the “unrecognised victims whose stories often remain in the shadows”.

“I now have confidence in our capacity to find a better future where everyone, women and men alike, can live in harmony with respect and mutual understanding,” she said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue