Poll finds widespread Israeli support for Gaza ceasefire deal
Amid rising demands for a Gaza truce, 74 percent of Israelis call for a deal to free captives, underscoring public dissent against prolonged military actions.
Israeli families of captives increase pressure for a comprehensive deal. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
December 20, 2024

Some three-fourths of Israelis favor a ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza that would lead to a prisoner exchange agreement, according to a new poll.

Israeli daily Maariv reported on Friday that 74 percent of respondents believe Tel Aviv should now pursue a comprehensive deal to secure the return of all captives, even if it requires halting military offensives in Gaza.

This view is supported by 84 percent of voters from opposition parties and 57 percent of voters aligned with the current government coalition.

In contrast, only 16 percent of respondents supported a partial agreement, while 10 percent had no specific opinion.

In recent months, the families of Israeli captives in Gaza have intensified pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to reach a deal.

Israelis blame Netanyahu's government

Opposition leaders and these families accuse Netanyahu of stalling negotiations to maintain his position, as extremist Cabinet ministers, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have threatened to withdraw from the government if a full ceasefire is agreed upon.

The poll also found that 61 percent of Israelis believe the army should maintain its presence along the border with Syria until stability is restored.

Another 25 percent support a limited presence, while 14 percent remain undecided.

In a separate finding, the poll indicates that if elections were held today, opposition parties would secure 61 of the Knesset’s 120 seats, enough to form a government.

Netanyahu's supporting parties would receive 49 seats, while Palestinian lawmakers would secure 10.

However, no elections are currently on the horizon, as Netanyahu has rejected calls for a vote amid the ongoing war.

Israel's Gaza war

Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,100 people, most of them women and children, since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
