Security forces have neutralised 16 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria near Türkiye’s borders, the National Defence Ministry has announced.

Eleven terrorists were targeted and neutralised in air strikes in northern Iraq, while five others preparing for an attack were neutralised in northern Syria.

The term neutralised is used by Turkish authorities to indicate that the terrorists were either killed, captured, or surrendered.

Key gains in the Zap region

The ministry on Friday revealed that the Turkish Armed Forces secured a strategic position in the Zap region of northern Iraq, a known PKK stronghold, and the operations continue in the area without pause.

“Wherever they may be, our fight against terrorist organisations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralised,” the ministry stated on X, reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to counterterrorism.

PKK/YPG’s threat to Türkiye