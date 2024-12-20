US billionaire Elon Musk, set to join President-elect Donald Trump's administration as an outside adviser, waded into Germany's election campaign on Friday, calling the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) the country's saviour.

The AfD is running second in opinion polls and might be able to thwart either a centre-right or centre-left majority, but Germany's mainstream, more centrist parties have vowed to shun support from the AfD at a national level.

Europe's leading power is expected to vote on February 23 after a centre-left coalition government led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz collapsed.

"Only the AfD can save Germany," Musk wrote in a post on his social media platform, X.

'Stay out, Elon'

Musk, the world's richest person, has already expressed support for other anti-immigration parties across Europe.

The German government said it had taken note of Musk's post but declined to give any further comment at its regular press conference.