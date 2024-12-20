American forces killed a Daesh group leader and another of the group's members in a strike in Syria, the US military has said.

Washington has stepped up military action against the terrorist group since the fall of Bashar Assad earlier this month, hitting areas that were shielded by Syrian and Russian air defences before a lightning offensive by anti-regime forces who now control the country.

The strike took place on Thursday in Deir Ezzor province in eastern Syria, killing Daesh leader "Abu Yusif" and another operative, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday on social media, without providing further details on the two terrorists.

"This air strike is part of CENTCOM’s ongoing commitment, along with partners in the region, to disrupt and degrade efforts by terrorists to plan, organise, and conduct attacks," CENTCOM said.

The strike "was conducted in an area formerly controlled by the Syrian regime and Russians," it added.

The United States has for years carried out periodic strikes and raids to help prevent a resurgence of Daesh, but has launched dozens of strikes since Assad's fall.