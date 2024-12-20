The US on Friday said it will no longer be pursuing a $10 million “Rewards for Justice” bounty on Ahmed al Sharaa, leader of the new administration in Syria, also known as Abu Mohammad al Jolani.

"I told him (al Sharaa) we would not be pursuing the Rewards for Justice, reward offer that has been in effect for some years," Barbara Leaf, the US assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs, told reporters following her meeting with Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) officials in Damascus.

In her talk with al Sharaa, Leaf said she had a "good", and "thorough" discussion on a range of regional issues as well as the domestic scene.

"I heard him on his priorities, which are very much rooted in and getting Syria on the road to economic recovery," she continued.

She said the Syrian leader came across as "pragmatic," adding: "We've been hearing this for some time, some very pragmatic and moderate statements on various issues, from women's rights to protection, equal rights for all communities."

"It was a good first meeting. We will judge by deeds, not just by words," she added.