In a pivotal meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has outlined Türkiye’s stance on several critical regional and international issues, ranging from the protection of minority rights in Syria to peace efforts in the South Caucasus.

In the wake of the Assad regime’s fall in Syria, Fidan emphasised on Friday the importance of safeguarding the rights of all minorities in the country.

He strongly refuted the notion that the terror group PKK/YPG represents Kurdish interests, describing such perceptions as inaccurate and harmful.

“PKK/YPG and Daesh terror groups must never be allowed to exploit the current situation in Syria,” Fidan said.

“They must lay down their arms and dissolve themselves,” he said, highlighting the need for robust counterterrorism measures during Syria’s transitional period.

Urgent call for ceasefire in Gaza

Turning to the ongoing crisis in Palestine's Gaza, Fidan condemned Israeli actions, labeling them as genocide.

He called on the international community to unite in pressing for an immediate ceasefire.

“The genocide in Gaza must end. The global community must make joint efforts to achieve a ceasefire and bring stability to the region,” he stated.