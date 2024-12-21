Saturday, December 21, 2024

1545 GMT — Hamas and two other Palestinian groups said that a Gaza ceasefire deal with Israel is "closer than ever", provided Israel does not impose new conditions.

Last week, indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States were held in Doha, rekindling hope of an agreement.

"The possibility of reaching an agreement (for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal) is closer than ever, provided the enemy stops imposing new conditions," Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the leftist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said in a rare joint statement issued after talks in Cairo on Friday.

A Hamas leader told AFP on Saturday that talks had made "significant and important progress" in recent days.

"Most points related to the ceasefire and prisoner exchange issues have been agreed upon," he said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak publicly on the issue.

More updates 👇

1900 GMT — Five killed in air strike on house in Gaza's Nuseirat camp, medics say

Five people, including two children, were killed in an Israeli air strike on a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, medics told Reuters.

Meanwhile, Gaza's health ministry said there was ongoing intense and heavy bombing of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, which it said was occurring in an "unprecedented manner" and without prior warning.

The hospital is one of only three barely operational medical facilities on the northern edge of the enclave, where the Israeli army has been operating since October.

"The bombing is being conducted with explosives and tank fire, directly targeting us while we are present inside the hospital departments," the ministry said.

1800 GMT — Hamas military wing claims killing 5 Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza

The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, claimed that it killed five Israeli soldiers in a "stabbing and engagement operation" in the Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza.

In a statement, the military wing said that during a combined operation in Jabalia, its fighters “eliminated three Israeli soldiers by stabbing them with knives, seized their personal weapons" and then "stormed a house where an infantry unit was fortified and killed two soldiers at its entrance."

It added that its fighters "engaged with others at point-blank range in the middle of Jabalia camp."

1533 GMT — Pope Francis condemns Israeli 'cruelty' in Gaza

Pope Francis condemned the recent Israeli air strikes on Gaza, expressing sorrow over the bombing of children in Gaza the previous day.

“Yesterday, children were bombed. This is not war. This is cruelty. I want to say this because it touches my heart,” he told members of the Roman Curia, the Vatican's central administration.

He also lamented that Israeli air strike s had prevented Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the highest representative of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land, from entering Gaza.

1503 GMT — Army claims intercepting drone from east towards settlements in southern Israel

The Israeli army claimed that it intercepted a drone launched from the east towards settlements in the southern Negev region, near Gaza.

"Following the sirens that were activated a short while ago in Talmei Eliyahu, Gvulot, and Ein HaBesor, the Air Force intercepted a drone that entered the country from the east, ” the army said in a statement on X.

The three mentioned settlements are located in the Eshkol Regional Council area Negev, within the vicinity of Gaza.

1355 GMT — Yemen's Houthis say they hit Israel with ballistic missile

Yemen's Houthis said they had hit a "military target" in central Israel's Jaffa area with a ballistic missile.

The Israeli military said it has launched an "initial inquiry regarding the incident of a fallen missile fired from Yemen" and that the details were still under review.

1332 GMT — Israeli investigation reveals details of Yemen missile interception failure

An investigation by the Israeli army disclosed several failed attempts to intercept a ballistic missile launched from Yemen, which struck central Tel Aviv.

The missile, fired by Houthi forces, landed in a stadium in the Jaffa area early Saturday creating a large crater, injuring 20 people, and damaging numerous apartments, according to Israeli daily Haaretz.

The investigation revealed that the missile was detected and an alert was issued for the central region, according to the Israeli army report.

It noted that initial interception attempts using upper-atmosphere defense systems failed outside Israeli borders. Subsequent attempts at lower altitudes also missed allowing the missile to penetrate Israel’s defense system and strike Jaffa.

1154 GMT — Palestinian man killed by Israeli gunfire in northern occupied West Bank

A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli army gunfire in the northern occupied West Bank.