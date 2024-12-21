The Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned a deadly car attack at a Christmas market in Germany.

"We are deeply saddened by the incident at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, which, according to initial assessments, was a deliberate attack,” it said in a statement on Saturday.

"We extend our condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," it said.

"We hope that this attack, which we strongly condemn, will be clarified as soon as possible and the possible perpetrators will be brought to justice," according to the ministry. "We stand by Germany on this painful day."

At least two people were killed and 60 others injured when a car drove into a crowd at a Christmas market Friday in the eastern German city of Magdeburg.