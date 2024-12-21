The US House of Representatives has voted to avert a government shutdown with just hours to spare, with Democrats joining Republicans to advance a funding bill keeping the lights on through mid-March.

On Friday, lawmakers sent a package to the Senate that would keep federal agencies running through mid-March.

Although the House is run by the Republicans, who introduced the bill, 34 of the party's backbenchers voted against it, while almost every Democrat was a yes.

"Today, Democrats stood firm in our commitment to collaboration, not division. The American people deserve a government that works for them," senior Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson posted on X.

Time for the Senate to act

Congress's setting of government budgets is always a fraught task, with both chambers closely divided between Republicans and Democrats.

The latest drama intensified after Republican President-elect Trump and tech billionaire Musk, his incoming "efficiency czar," pressured his party to renege on a funding bill they had hammered out with Democrats.

Two subsequent efforts to find compromise fell short, leaving Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson at the last chance saloon as he huddled with aides to keep government agencies running.

The House-passed bill funds the government until mid-March in a package that includes $110 billion in disaster aid and financial relief for farmers.