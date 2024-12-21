Israeli soldiers have revealed that the army killed Palestinian civilians who entered previously targeted buildings in Gaza, according to a media report.

The Haaretz newspaper in Israel said the army "does not routinely update its list of targets in Gaza, nor does it indicate to forces on the ground which structures are no longer being used" by fighters.

"As a result, anyone – including noncombatants – who enters such a building risks being attacked," it said.

A discharged officer from the 252nd Division said snipers were authorised to consider civilians entering specific areas as fighters. “We're killing civilians there who are then counted as ‘terrorists,’” he said.

Another targeting officer from an Israeli combat brigade toldHaaretzthat, according to the guidelines, "an active building will always remain an active building, even if the ‘terrorist’ there was killed six months ago."

In some areas, such as the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza, instructions were reportedly given to target "anyone who entered a building regardless of who they are, even if they were just looking for shelter from the rain," according to soldiers’ testimonies.

The army spokesperson's “announcements about casualty numbers have turned this into a competition between units. If Division 99 killed 150 (people), the next unit aims for 200,” he added.