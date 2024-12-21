WORLD
Israeli snipers 'authorised' to shoot civilians in some Gaza zones — report
In areas like Netzarim, troops target "anyone who entered a building regardless of who they are, even if they were just looking for shelter from the rain," according to soldiers' testimonies published in Israeli newspaper Haaretz.
An Israeli soldier in deep inside the besieged Gaza enclave./ Photo: Reuters / Others
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
December 21, 2024

Israeli soldiers have revealed that the army killed Palestinian civilians who entered previously targeted buildings in Gaza, according to a media report.

The Haaretz newspaper in Israel said the army "does not routinely update its list of targets in Gaza, nor does it indicate to forces on the ground which structures are no longer being used" by fighters.

"As a result, anyone – including noncombatants – who enters such a building risks being attacked," it said.

A discharged officer from the 252nd Division said snipers were authorised to consider civilians entering specific areas as fighters. “We're killing civilians there who are then counted as ‘terrorists,’” he said.

Another targeting officer from an Israeli combat brigade toldHaaretzthat, according to the guidelines, "an active building will always remain an active building, even if the ‘terrorist’ there was killed six months ago."

In some areas, such as the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza, instructions were reportedly given to target "anyone who entered a building regardless of who they are, even if they were just looking for shelter from the rain," according to soldiers’ testimonies.

The army spokesperson's “announcements about casualty numbers have turned this into a competition between units. If Division 99 killed 150 (people), the next unit aims for 200,” he added.

RECOMMENDED

"Israel not publishing civilian deaths"

The daily noted that “earlier this week, Gaza's health ministry announced that the death toll in Gaza since the beginning of the war has exceeded 45,000 people.”

“Information published by the ministry has previously been verified by international organisations and governments and found to be credible," it added.

The Haaretz report emphasised that "Israel is not itself counting or publishing the number of civilian Palestinian deaths in the current conflict, unlike in previous wars."

The Israeli military has not responded to the Haaretz report.

Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,200 people, mostly women and children, since a cross-border raid by Hamas, on Oct. 7, 2023.

On Nov. 21, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
