Authorities in Australia's southeastern Victoria state have issued orders for evacuation after a bushfire spread in the Grampians region, according to local media.

Police have informed the local communities in western Victoria of the threat and urged people to leave immediately, with a fire in the Grampians region more than tripling in size in 24 hours, ABC News reported Saturday.

Police also asked the holiday-makers to avoid the area as the fire is spreading there.

People in Bellfield, Bellfield Settlement, Flat Rock Crossing, Fyans Creek, Halls Gap and Grampians Junction have been told to evacuate immediately.

The bushfire is more than 30,000 hectares in size, having spread from about 7,500 hectares on Friday morning, according to the broadcaster.