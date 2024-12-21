The PKK/YPG tortures everyone who opposes the terror organisation, according to a former Syrian detainee.

Barry Abduluttif, an activist who worked in several cities under siege by the deposed Assad regime from 2011 and 2014, fled to Türkiye after his hometown of al Bab was occupied by the Daesh terror group.

Abduluttif returned to Syria in 2017 to meet activists opposing Assad and the PKK/YPG terror organisation.

He was stopped, however, at the entrance to the Qamishli district by members of the PKK/YPG. He was interrogated in a house and held captive by the terror group for about a month.

Abduluttif said that the PKK/YPG accused him of being a member of Daesh and a spy. After the interrogation, they blindfolded Abduluttif and put him into a vehicle.

Methods to avoid accusations

"They drove me around aimlessly for two hours, then took me to a vineyard house near what I believe was the Turkish border. Just as they were about to torture me, some friends who had previously invited me to the city intervened," he said.

Torture was narrowly avoided, he added.

"They have a specific method to avoid accusations of torturing detainees -- conduct interrogations first and then carry out torture in secluded vineyard houses."

This is done to maintain their reputation abroad and claim they do not torture in prisons, he said.

"During my time there, other detainees told me the same thing," said Abduluttif. "Most of them said they had endured severe torture outside the prison. They described brutal sessions lasting a week, 15-20 days, sometimes leading to death," he added.