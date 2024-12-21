Senior figures in the newsroom at Germany's international broadcaster, Deutsche Welle, are fostering a climate of fear for journalists covering Israel's war on Gaza, according to a report.

Al Jazeera said 13 staffers, freelancers and a former long-term correspondent have exposed the network.

They accuse Deutsche Welle of having a pro-Israel and anti-Palestinian bias.

They claim to have overheard colleagues making Islamophobic and dehumanising remarks about Palestinians and protesters in the Berlin office, without facing consequences.

Additionally, they disclosed several internal documents to Al Jazeera.

One of the documents includes a list of "possible comebacks" for anchors to use during live interviews with "pro-Palestinian voices" who make "controversial statements," such as accusing Israel of war crimes.

Other documents include a separate style guide specifically for covering Israel and Palestinian territories.

The guide instructs staff to use "West Bank or Gaza, or the Palestinian territories" instead of Palestine, as it has not yet achieved "statehood".

A handout from an antisemitism awareness training event indicates that “hatred towards Jews is often expressed through terms like 'Zionists' or 'Israelis,' therefore, criticising Israel can also be considered a form of anti-Semitism related to Israel.”

Atmosphere of fear and scrutiny