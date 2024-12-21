TÜRKİYE
Erdogan condemns deadly attack at German Christmas market
Turkish president expresses condolences after a car attack in Magdeburg kills five and injures over 200.
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
December 21, 2024

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the attack in a Christmas market in Germany's Magdeburg city that killed five people and injured over 200 others.

"I strongly condemn the heinous attack carried out on the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, last evening," Erdogan said on X on Saturday.

He conveyed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack, and to the "friendly people and government of Germany."

He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured. The death toll from the deadly car attack at a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg rose to five, local media reported on Saturday.

The attack occurred on Friday in the popular Christmas market at Magdeburg's city centre.

Videos on social media showed a dark car speeding into the crowd, sending people fleeing in panic and causing chaos at the festive gathering.

The perpetrator was arrested after the attack. Police maintained a heavy security presence at the Christmas market and cordoned off the area to secure the crime scene.

Local authorities urged residents to avoid the area while investigations were ongoing.​​​​​​​

