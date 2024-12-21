In the mid-19th century, Dutch colonial officials climbing an Indonesian volcano spotted an ancient statue meant to serve as protection against misfortune, looted it, and took it to the Netherlands.

Today, the volcanic rock likeness of the Hindu god Ganesha, bearing four arms and the head of an elephant, stands tall inside Indonesia's National Museum in the capital Jakarta.

The country is repatriating hundreds of similarly pillaged treasures, reclaiming parts of its history lost to looting under its former colonial ruler from the late 17th century to independence in 1945.

"We fully support it because it is part of preserving our culture," said 23-year-old banker Devi Aristya Nurhidayanti, standing in front of the Ganesha statue.

"Nowadays, not many people are aware of the history. Hopefully, through efforts like this, more people will learn that this is part of our heritage."

The effort is part of a global restitution movement for goods plundered from the Global South, where heritage workers are preparing to bring back pieces missing from their colonial pasts, which could take decades.

As of mid-December, 828 cultural items have been returned to Indonesia from the Netherlands, according to the Indonesian Heritage Agency.

They represent a mosaic of tradition, culture and craftsmanship from across the Southeast Asian archipelago nation — from coins and jewellery to textiles and weapons.

The Netherlands government has pledged to return cultural artefacts stolen during more than three centuries of Dutch control, based on a 2020 recommendation from a government advisory committee.

One cabinet minister has said the items should have never been taken.

'Cultural heritage'

Indonesia's strong diplomatic ties with the Dutch played a key role in negotiations, starting with a 2017 cultural agreement, according to I Gusti Agung Wesaka Puja, head of the Indonesian Collection Repatriation Team in the Netherlands.

"The significance of this is to demonstrate to the international community that Indonesia is capable of having these objects returned," he said.