An ambulance helicopter crashed into a hospital in Türkiye's southwestern Mugla province, killing four people, according to the province's governor Idris Akbiyik.

Two pilots, one doctor, and one health care worker lost their lives as the helicopter crashed into the Training and Research Hospital building in Mugla's Mentese district.

Fire, health and police teams as well as personnel from Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) were dispatched to the scene.