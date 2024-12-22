TÜRKİYE
Türkiye condemns ‘heinous’ terrorist attack in Pakistan
At least 16 Pakistani soldiers were killed as terrorists attacked a check post in northwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border, the military says.
Turkish foreign ministry reiterated Ankara’s unwavering support to Islamabad in its fight against terrorism. / Photo: AA / Others
By Alican Tekingunduz
December 22, 2024

Türkiye has condemned the “heinous” terrorist attack in northwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border.

“It is with deep sorrow that we have learned that many soldiers were martyred in the terrorist attack perpetrated yesterday (21 December) in the South Waziristan region of Pakistan,” said the country’s foreign ministry in a statement on Sunday.

The statement also wished for a s peedy recovery for the injured and expressed condolences who lost their lives.

It also reiterated Ankara’s unwavering support to Islamabad in its fight against terrorism.

At least 16 Pakistani soldiers were killed as terrorists attacked a check post in northwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border, the military said late Saturday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement that on Friday night terrorists “attempted to attack a security forces check post in general area Makeen, South Waziristan District.”

RelatedCross-border terrorist attacks test Pakistan’s patience with the Taliban

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Army said at least 43 terrorists were killed during intelligence-based military operations in the country’s northwestern and southwestern provinces.

Islamabad claims terrorists from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan are based in Afghanistan, from where they carry out attacks in Pakistan.

Kabul, however, denies the accusation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
