Türkiye has condemned the “heinous” terrorist attack in northwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border.

“It is with deep sorrow that we have learned that many soldiers were martyred in the terrorist attack perpetrated yesterday (21 December) in the South Waziristan region of Pakistan,” said the country’s foreign ministry in a statement on Sunday.

The statement also wished for a s peedy recovery for the injured and expressed condolences who lost their lives.

It also reiterated Ankara’s unwavering support to Islamabad in its fight against terrorism.

At least 16 Pakistani soldiers were killed as terrorists attacked a check post in northwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border, the military said late Saturday.