WORLD
3 MIN READ
Netanyahu sabotages Gaza ceasefire, prisoner swap deal: Israeli opposition
Israeli opposition leaders also say that Netanyahu does not want to end the war in Gaza, fearing it would lead to the collapse of his government.
Netanyahu sabotages Gaza ceasefire, prisoner swap deal: Israeli opposition
Israeli media reported progress in indirect talks with Hamas to reach a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal. / Photo: AP / AP
By Esra YAGMUR
December 22, 2024

Israeli opposition leaders have accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of sabotaging negotiations to reach a prisoner exchange deal with Palestinians.

Yair Lapid, a former premier and leader of the Yesh Atid Party, said on Sunday that Netanyahu’s government imposes new conditions during talks to reach a deal to return Israelis held captive in Gaza.

“We have nothing left to achieve in Gaza; we need to start preparing for the day after the war and bring back 100 hostages,” he told the public broadcaster KAN.

“Once the war ends, we can return to Gaza and do what we need to do,” he said. “Now, we need to stop the war and finalise a deal to bring all the hostages back.”

The opposition leader said that Netanyahu does not want to end the war in Gaza fearing that it would lead to his government collapse.

“Netanyahu is placing political interests ahead of the return of hostages and Israel's security,” Lapid said.

'The deal can be done'

Avigdor Lieberman, a former defence minister and leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu Party, also criticised the Israeli premier for failing to finalise a prisoner swap deal.

RECOMMENDED

“The deal can be done, and all hostages can be freed,” he told Maariv newspaper.

He also slammed the government for promoting a law that allows military service exemptions while opposing the establishment of an official commission of inquiry into the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.

“This is an illegitimate government that sacrifices Israel’s security interests for the sake of its coalition,” Lieberman declared.

Israeli media reported progress in indirect talks with Hamas to reach a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal.

Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,200 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue