Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with the leader of Syria's new administration, Ahmad al Sharaa.

Sunday's meeting in the Syrian capital, Damascus, comes two weeks after Bashar al Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, was toppled in a lightning operation by opposition forces.

Reaffirming that there’s no place for the separatist PKK/YPG terror group in Syria, Fidan said, "This is not a time to wait and see. We must take action. The territorial integrity of Syria is non-negotiable," in a joint news conference with al Sharaa.

Al Sharaa, for his part, stressed that Syria would not accept the presence of armed groups, whether in areas under their control or those under the control of the PKK/YPG terrorist group.

"This terrorist organisation is occupying the lands of the Syrian people and stealing their natural resources. In today's meeting, I once again saw how determined the Syrian people are in their fight against the PKK/YPG. The PKK/YPG must dissolve itself as soon as possible,” he added.

Expressing hope that his visit will encourage high-level contacts from other countries as well, Fidan urged Arab nations, as well as the entire global community, to engage with the new administration in Syria.

He stressed Syria's darkest period is left behind, and better days are ahead. The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

With the ouster of Assad, the terrorist PKK/YPG has been seeking to exploit the country's instability and power vacuum.

Fidan further addressed Israel’s recent attacks on Syrian lands after the fall of the Baath regime and said it was “absolutely unacceptable” to tolerate any actors exploiting the current situation to seize Syria's territories.

Fidan called on Tel Aviv to respect Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity and not to further jeopardize regional security, urging the international community to take concrete action against Israel’s unlawful actions.

He added that Türkiye will always stand by Syria and its people.

Fidan urges to lift sanctions on Syria

All ethnic, religious, and sectarian groups in Syria will live in peace and prosperity, Fidan said, adding that the future of the country will be determined by Syrians themselves.

Pointing out that the new administration needs an opportunity and means to implement its plans, the foreign minister urged to lift sanctions on the country.