Turkish foreign minister meets leader of new administration in Syria
"The territorial integrity of Syria is non-negotiable," says Turkish top diplomat Hakan Fidan.
December 22, 2024

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with the leader of Syria's new administration, Ahmad al Sharaa.

Sunday's meeting in the Syrian capital, Damascus, comes two weeks after Bashar al Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, was toppled in a lightning operation by opposition forces.

Reaffirming that there’s no place for the separatist PKK/YPG terror group in Syria, Fidan said, "This is not a time to wait and see. We must take action. The territorial integrity of Syria is non-negotiable," in a joint news conference with al Sharaa.

Al Sharaa, for his part, stressed that Syria would not accept the presence of armed groups, whether in areas under their control or those under the control of the PKK/YPG terrorist group.

"This terrorist organisation is occupying the lands of the Syrian people and stealing their natural resources. In today's meeting, I once again saw how determined the Syrian people are in their fight against the PKK/YPG. The PKK/YPG must dissolve itself as soon as possible,” he added.

Expressing hope that his visit will encourage high-level contacts from other countries as well, Fidan urged Arab nations, as well as the entire global community, to engage with the new administration in Syria.

He stressed Syria's darkest period is left behind, and better days are ahead. The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

With the ouster of Assad, the terrorist PKK/YPG has been seeking to exploit the country's instability and power vacuum.

Fidan further addressed Israel’s recent attacks on Syrian lands after the fall of the Baath regime and said it was “absolutely unacceptable” to tolerate any actors exploiting the current situation to seize Syria's territories.

Fidan called on Tel Aviv to respect Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity and not to further jeopardize regional security, urging the international community to take concrete action against Israel’s unlawful actions.

He added that Türkiye will always stand by Syria and its people.

Fidan urges to lift sanctions on Syria

All ethnic, religious, and sectarian groups in Syria will live in peace and prosperity, Fidan said, adding that the future of the country will be determined by Syrians themselves.

Pointing out that the new administration needs an opportunity and means to implement its plans, the foreign minister urged to lift sanctions on the country.

"The lifting of sanctions on Syria, the normalisation of the country, and the establishment of security are crucial in this regard,” he said.

Emphasising that preparations for the reconstruction of Syria should begin as soon as possible, Fidan said "Creating an environment that will enable the voluntary and safe return of our Syrian brothers to their country can only be achieved in this way."

The Turkish state, its people, and its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will always stand by Syria and its people, he added.

New beginning for Syria

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz and Türkiye’s Acting Charge d'Affaires at the Damascus Embassy, Burhan Koroglu, were also in Sunday's meeting.

Esaad Hassan Shaibani, who was appointed the Syrian interim government’s foreign minister, also met the Turkish delegation.

A top US diplomat for the Middle East also travelled to Damascus on Friday, according to the State Department. He met officials from Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) to discuss the need for an “inclusive” political process.

The meeting marks the first between US officials and the HTS days after Assad fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on December 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Türkiye stood by Syrians since beginning of revolution

Al Sharaa, for his part, said he discussed Syria's future with Fidan, adding that “friendly country” Türkiye has stood by Syrians since beginning of the revolution.

He said they also deliberated on the importance of having a strong government, particularly the significance of the Defence Ministry and ensuring that weapons remain under the control of the state.

He said they talked on how strategic relations between Ankara and Damascus will evolve in the coming days, emphasising the importance of ties in political, economic, and social fields.

The head of the new administration said the only arms in Syria will be held by the state, arguing that any armed groups, whether in areas under their control or those under the control of the terrorist PKK/YPG, will not be accepted.

