WORLD
4 MIN READ
Putin threatens 'destruction' on Ukraine after Kazan drone attack
Russia accused Ukraine of a "massive" drone attack that hit a luxury apartment block in Kazan in Tatarstan region, some 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) from the frontier.
Putin threatens 'destruction' on Ukraine after Kazan drone attack
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual televised year-end press conference and phone-in held in Moscow, Russia, December 19, 2024. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 22, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to bring more "destruction" to Ukraine in retaliation for a drone attack on the central Russian city of Kazan a day earlier.

Russia accused Ukraine of a "massive" drone attack that hit a luxury apartment block in the city, some 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) from the frontier.

Videos on Russian social media networks showed drones hitting a high-rise glass building and setting off fireballs, though there were no reported casualties as a result of the strike.

"Whoever, and however much they try to destroy, they will face many times more destruction themselves and will regret what they are trying to do in our country," Putin said during a televised government meeting on Sunday.

Putin was addressing the local leader of Tatarstan, the region where Kazan is located, in a road-opening ceremony via video link.

The strike on Kazan was the latest in a series of escalating aerial attacks in the nearly three-year conflict.

Ukraine has not commented on the strike.

Putin has previously threatened to target the centre of Kiev with a hypersonic ballistic missile in response to Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory.

And the defence ministry has called Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities over recent weeks retaliatory hits for Kiev using Western-supplied missiles to hit Russian air bases and arms factories.

RelatedHow the fall of Assad impacts Russia in Ukraine and elsewhere

Latest advances

The latest threat comes as Russia claimed fresh advances on the battlefield in east Ukraine.

RECOMMENDED

The defence ministry said on Telegram that its troops had "liberated" the villages of Lozova in the northeastern Kharkiv region and Krasnoye –– called Sontsivka in Ukraine.

The latter is close to the resource hub of Kurakhove, which Russia has almost encircled and would be a key prize in Moscow's attempt to capture the entire Donetsk region.

Russia has accelerated its advance across eastern Ukraine in recent months, looking to secure as much territory as possible before US President-elect Donald Trump comes to power in January.

The Republican has promised to bring a swift end to the nearly three-year-long conflict, without proposing any concrete terms for a ceasefire or peace deal.

Moscow's army claims to have seized more than 190 Ukrainian settlements this year, with Kiev struggling to hold the line in the face of manpower and ammunition shortages.

Kiev on Sunday also accused Russian forces of killing captured Ukrainian soldiers –– an alleged war crimes violation.

A video posted by Ukraine's 110th separate mechanised brigade showed "the shooting of soldiers who surrendered", Kiev's human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said in a post on Telegram.

He said the video –– aerial footage from a drone of an apparent confrontation between Russian and Ukrainian soldiers –– showed Russians shooting the Ukrainians at point-blank range after they had already surrendered.

The video could not be verified.

It is the latest in a string of similar allegations lodged by Ukraine throughout the nearly three-year conflict.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue