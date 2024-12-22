Amid escalating conflict between the junta government and Arakan Army rebels in Myanmar, a fresh 60,000 Rohingya entered Bangladesh in the last two months, a Bangladeshi official said on Sunday.

Bangladesh is hosting over 1.2 million Rohingya in its southeastern Cox's Bazar district. Most of the Rohingya fled from Myanmar in August 2017 in a military crackdown.

The Rohingya infiltration has also been facilitated by corruption on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border as some people help the Rohingya cross border in exchange for money.

Md. Touhid Hossain, foreign affairs adviser, told reporters about his visit to Bangkok, where an informal consultation meeting was held on Thursday among six countries, including Laos, Thailand, India, China, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

"Our position in principle is not to allow any more Rohingya to enter. However, sometimes the situation becomes such that we have nothing more to do. In such a situation, we allowed 60,000 Rohingya to enter. It's not that we officially let them in, they entered through different routes," Hossain explained in Dhaka.

Non-state actors