WORLD
4 MIN READ
UN team calls for urgent action to secure evidence of war crimes in Syria
Syria's fallen regime leaves a trail of atrocities. A UN team races to preserve evidence.
UN team calls for urgent action to secure evidence of war crimes in Syria
A man looks at the pictures of missing people, believed to be prisoners from Sednaya prison, in Marjeh Square also known as Martyrs Square in Damascus, Syria, December 22, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 22, 2024

The visiting head of a UN investigative body for Syria said it was possible to find "more than enough" evidence to convict people of crimes against international law, but there was an immediate need to secure and preserve it.

The doors of Syria's prisons were flung open after an opposition-led alliance ousted longtime ruler Bashar al Assad this month, more than 13 years after his brutal repression of anti-regime protests triggered a civil war that would kill more than 500,000 people.

With families rushing to former prisons, detention centres and alleged mass graves to find any trace of disappeared relatives, many have expressed concern about safeguarding documents and other evidence.

"We have the possibility here to find more than enough evidence left behind to convict those we should prosecute," said Robert Petit, who heads the International Impartial and Independent Mechanism (IIIM) set up by the UN in 2016 to prepare prosecutions for major international crimes in Syria.

But he noted that preserving evidence would "need a lot of coordination between all the different actors".

"We can all understand the human impulse to go in and try and find your loved ones," Petit said. "The fact is, though, that there needs to be a control put in place to restrict access to all these different centres... It needs to be a concerted effort by everyone who has the resources and the powers to do that to freeze that access, preserve it".

The organisation, known as the Mechanism, was not permitted to work in Syria under Assad's regime but was able to document many crimes from abroad.

Since Assad's fall, Petit has been able to visit the country but his team still require authorisation to begin their work inside Syria which they have requested.

RelatedA Sednaya prison inmate recalls the torture he endured under Assad’s reign

'An emblematic example of inhumanity'

RECOMMENDED

He said his team had "documented hundreds of detention centres... Every security centre, every military base, every prison had their own either detention or mass graves attached to it".

"We're just now beginning to scratch that surface and I think it's going to be a long time before we know the full extent of it," he said.

The Sednaya complex, the site of extrajudicial executions, torture and forced disappearances, epitomised the atrocities committed against Assad's opponents.

Petit compared Sednaya to the S-21 prison in Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh, which came to stand for the Khmer Rouge's wider atrocities and now houses the country's genocide museum.

The Sednaya facility will become "an emblematic example of inhumanity", he said.

Petit said his team had reached out to the new authorities "to get permission to come here and start discussing a framework by which we can conduct our mandate".

"We had a productive meeting and we've asked formally now, according to their instructions, to be able to come back and start the work. So we're waiting for that response," he said.

Even without setting foot in Syria, Petit's 82-member team has gathered huge amounts of evidence of the worst breaches of international law committed during the civil war.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue