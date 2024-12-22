WORLD
Putin wants meeting to discuss Ukraine war — Trump
"We have to wait for this, but we have to end that war. That war is horrible, horrible," Trump says.
Trump has criticised the billions that the Biden administration has poured into Ukraine. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
December 22, 2024

US President-elect Donald Trump has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed a desire to meet with him as soon as possible to discuss the war in Ukraine.

"President Putin said that he wants to meet with me as soon as possible," Trump said during a speech in Arizona on Sunday.

"We have to wait for this, but we have to end that war. That war is horrible, horrible," he added.

Throughout his campaign to seek a second term as president, Trump repeatedly pledged to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours if elected.

"The number of soldiers being killed… It's a flat plane, and the bullets are going, and there are powerful bullets, powerful guns. The only thing that's going to stop them is a human body," Trump said during his address.

Trump is set to return to the White House in January.

Trump-Ukraine approach

Despite his pledges, Trump never explained how he would end the war in Ukraine.

Trump has criticised the billions that the Biden administration has poured into Ukraine.

Washington has recently stepped up weapons shipments and has forgiven billions in loans provided to Kiev.

Earlier this month, Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris along with French President Emmanuel Macron.

