Panama's president, Jose Raul Mulino, has dismissed recent threats made by US President-elect Donald Trump to retake control of the Panama Canal over complaints of "unfair" treatment of American ships.

"Every square meter of the Panama Canal and its adjacent areas belongs to Panama and will continue belonging to Panama," Mulino said in a video posted to X on Sunday.

Mulino's public comments, though never mentioning Trump by name, come a day after the president-elect complained about the canal on his Truth Social platform.

He rejected Trump's claims in his video message, though he also said he hopes to have "a good and respectful relationship" with the incoming administration.

"The canal has no direct or indirect control from China, nor the European Union, nor the United States or any other power," Mulino said. "As a Panamanian, I reject any manifestation that misrepresents this reality."

Later, on Sunday, Trump responded to Mulino's dismissal, writing on Truth Social: "We'll see about that!"

'Unfair and ridiculous'