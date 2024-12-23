WORLD
3 MIN READ
Panama dismisses Trump's threat to retake canal
Panama's Jose Raul Mulino says that the Panama Canal has no direct or indirect control from China, contrary to what Trump claimed.
Panama dismisses Trump's threat to retake canal
"Every square meter of the Panama Canal and its adjacent areas belongs to Panama and will continue belonging to Panama," Mulino says. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
December 23, 2024

Panama's president, Jose Raul Mulino, has dismissed recent threats made by US President-elect Donald Trump to retake control of the Panama Canal over complaints of "unfair" treatment of American ships.

"Every square meter of the Panama Canal and its adjacent areas belongs to Panama and will continue belonging to Panama," Mulino said in a video posted to X on Sunday.

Mulino's public comments, though never mentioning Trump by name, come a day after the president-elect complained about the canal on his Truth Social platform.

He rejected Trump's claims in his video message, though he also said he hopes to have "a good and respectful relationship" with the incoming administration.

"The canal has no direct or indirect control from China, nor the European Union, nor the United States or any other power," Mulino said. "As a Panamanian, I reject any manifestation that misrepresents this reality."

Later, on Sunday, Trump responded to Mulino's dismissal, writing on Truth Social: "We'll see about that!"

'Unfair and ridiculous'

RECOMMENDED

On Saturday, Trump complained about what he called "unfair" treatment and "ridiculous" fees on US ships going through the canal, threatening to demand to retake it.

"Our Navy and Commerce have been treated in a very unfair and injudicious way. The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous," Trump said.

Trump also complained of China's growing influence around the canal, a worrying trend for American interests as US businesses depend on the channel to move goods between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

"It was solely for Panama to manage, not China, or anyone else," Trump said. "We would and will NEVER let it fall into the wrong hands!"

The Panama Canal, which was completed by the United States in 1914, was returned to the Central American country under a 1977 deal signed by Democratic president Jimmy Carter.

Panama took full control in 1999.

Trump said that if Panama could not ensure "the secure, efficient and reliable operation" of the channel, "then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, and without question."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue