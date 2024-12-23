WORLD
2 MIN READ
Man arrested after setting woman on fire on New York subway train
Sleeping woman killed in attack, suspect arrested hours later after tipoff from teens.
Man arrested after setting woman on fire on New York subway train
The NYPD released this photo saying this man is  wanted in connection with fire death of woman on New York subway / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 23, 2024

A man suspected of setting a sleeping woman on fire on a New York City subway train was taken into custody on Sunday, according to local officials.

New York City police officials said the incident occurred around 7.30 am (1230GMT) on an F train at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station in Brooklyn.

Police said the suspect, using a lighter, ignited her clothing. Responding officers discovered the woman standing in the train car "fully engulfed in flames."

The fire was extinguished, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

RECOMMENDED

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch addressed the press later in the day, condemning the act as "one of the most depraved crimes one person could possibly commit against another human being."

Investigators believe the suspect remained at the scene after the attack, sitting on a bench just outside the train car.

A breakthrough came when three high school students who had seen the man on another train alerted authorities. Tisch confirmed that after they called 911, officers boarded the train, located the suspect and arrested him. He was found with a lighter in his pocket.

The man, whose identity has not been released, remains in custody as the investigation continues.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue