Saudi delegation met leader of Syria's new administration: Report
Saudi delegation headed by consultant from kingdom's royal court met with Ahmed Al-Sharaa in Damascus, Saudi media reports.
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) offensive, overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
December 23, 2024

A Saudi delegation met with the leader of the new Syrian administration, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, in the Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday, according to Saudi media on Monday.

The Al-Arabiya news channel reported that a Saudi delegation headed by a consultant from the kingdom's royal court met with Al-Sharaa at the People’s Palace in Damascus.

However, it did not provide further details about the meeting.

The broadcaster quoted Al-Sharaa as saying in a previous statement that both Saudi Arabia and Syria "look forward to a shared vision for Damascus in terms of cooperation and economic development".

Bashar Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on December 8, ending the Baath Party regime which had been in power since 1963.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

SOURCE:AA
