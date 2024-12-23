China has provided information and documents to a joint investigation into two severed Baltic Sea undersea cables, and has invited Germany, Sweden, Finland and Denmark to participate in the probe, the foreign ministry has said.

Two undersea telecom cables in the Baltic Sea were damaged on November 17 and 18, immediately prompting European officials to claim that it was an act of sabotage.

The pipeline and cable that lie on the bed of the Baltic Sea have been in the spotlight since Russia’s war in Ukraine began in February 2022.

The telecom cables, which connect Lithuania with Sweden and Finland with Germany were damaged around the same time when a Chinese vessel, Yi Peng 3, was reportedly seen in the vicinity.

The willingness of China to cooperate in the probe so far seems to undermine the Western allegations of sabotage.

The Yi Peng 3 remained anchored in the international waters of the Kattegat Strait between Sweden and Denmark from November 19 to December 21.

European officials have also said they suspect sabotage linked to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Kremlin has rejected the comments as "absurd" and "laughable".

The Nord stream