The recent dispute over gas transit between Slovakia and Ukraine, sparked by Kiev’s decision to halt the flow of Russian gas through its territory, has sent ripples through Europe’s already strained energy markets.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Sunday paid a surprise visit to the Russian capital, Moscow, where he held talks with President Vladimir Putin. Fico later said Putin has confirmed Russia’s "readiness... to continue to supply gas to the West and to Slovakia, which is practically impossible after January 1, 2025."

Fico, in a Facebook post, stated that European Union leaders were informed on Friday of his planned visit to Moscow. He described the visit as a response to discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has opposed any gas transit through Ukraine after the current contract expires on December 31.

Earlier on Thursday, Zelenskyy—after meeting with leaders of the European Union in Brussels—announced that Ukraine would no longer allow the transit of Russian gas.

The ban, he added, will apply to any gas flow "coming from Russia”, an indication that even gas from Azerbaijan won’t be allowed to transit through Ukraine.

The development is expected to strain relations between Kyiv and Bratislava further. Tensions have been rising between Zelenskyy and Fico since the latter returned to power in October 2023.

Fico has increasingly aligned with Hungary's Viktor Orban, adopting a sceptical stance on military support for Ukraine.

Slovakia, a landlocked country, remains highly dependent on Russian gas, which it gets from Russian energy giant Gazprom through a pipeline crisscrossing Ukraine. Slovakia's main gas buyer, SPP, has warned that losing Eastern gas supplies would incur an additional $156.2 million in costs.

"If anyone is going to prevent the transit of gas to the territory of the Slovak Republic, if anyone is going to cause an increase in gas prices on the territory of Europe, if anyone is going to cause enormous economic damage to the European Union, it is President Zelenskyy," Robert Fico said in a combative press conference at the end of a one-day summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

"Ukraine won’t be invited to NATO. It will lose a third of its territory. There will be foreign military forces there," he said.

The gas dispute between Slovakia and Ukraine has exposed a broader challenge within the European energy market, one that could shift the continent’s energy dependence away from traditional sources, including Russia.

As tensions escalate, the real question arises: Who stands to gain from the ongoing gas tussle between Slovakia and Ukraine? It’s not Russia, but rather the United States and its burgeoning liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry, as a quick review of EU gas import figures shows.

The end of Russian gas transit

Ukraine’s decision to halt the transit of Russian gas through its territory has already set the stage for a major energy realignment in Europe.