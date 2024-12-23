Earlier this year, I visited Sudan to see for myself the extent of the humanitarian crisis. What I saw shocked me.

Entire families were being forced to survive on just one small meal a day between all of them, IDP (Internally Displaced Person) camps were overwhelmed by the sheer number of displaced people arriving, and people shared horrific tales of violence and atrocities. But something that shocked me was the lack of international attention.

The war in Sudan has created the world's worst hunger and IDP crises. Over 11 million people are internally displaced, more than the combined populations of London and Birmingham.

Half of the country's population, 25.6 million people, are food insecure, meaning they do not know when their next meal will come from, and famine has now arrived in the Darfur region as the war force farmers off their land, leave markets looted and starve people of humanitarian aid.

Yet international attention since the conflict broke out in April 2023 has been muted for a humanitarian crisis of this scale. While I was visiting IDP camps in Port Sudan and Gedaref, I didn't see a single news team. Twenty years ago, this would've been unheard of with a crisis of Sudan's severity.

Of course, there are huge challenges for journalists given the chaos throughout the country, and local Sudanese journalists have faced serious risks trying to report the crisis. And despite these obstacles, there has been some excellent reporting in recent months.

But it is still so vital for the volume of coverage to match the scale of the story. Without media attention, the political, diplomatic and humanitarian action that Sudan so vitally needs will possibly not happen.

But why has Sudan struggled for attention? There are a number of different factors at work that have deprived Sudan of the spotlight it so desperately needs.

The world has turned inwards

Unfortunately, I believe as a world we have turned inwards, away from the problems of other people. The global economic downturn of recent years has exacerbated issues all over the world, including poverty and suffering within our own country, the United Kingdom.

At Islamic Relief UK, our domestic programmes have increased every year as we try to alleviate the country's rising poverty levels.

Tragically, this means that the suffering of people in other countries has been deemed less worthy of our attention.

Additionally, we've seen how some elements in the media demonise refugees and asylum seekers who try to come to the UK. Who would've thought 30 years ago that we'd turn our backs on people fleeing atrocities and human rights abuses?