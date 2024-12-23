WORLD
US troops should not be in Syria: Trump's NSA pick
"We do not need American boots running around Syria in any way, shape or form," Mike Waltz says.
Mike Waltz says President Trump's mandate is not to drag US into into Middle Eastern wars. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 23, 2024

Mike Waltz, named as national security adviser by US President-elect Donald Trump, has said that US troops should not remain in Syria, citing a need to avoid prolonged involvement in Middle Eastern conflicts.

In an interview aired on Sunday, Waltz discussed key foreign policy issues, including the situation in Syria, American-Israeli hostages in Gaza and Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Waltz emphasised that Washington's primary concerns in Syria include the threat posed by Daesh terrorists and ensuring the security of Israel's borders.

"President Trump is absolutely right. His mandate overwhelmingly was not to drag us into Middle Eastern wars," Waltz said.

"We do not need American boots running around Syria in any way, shape or form. But we're keeping an eye on those things. ISIS (Daesh), Israel's border and kind of the broader dynamic with our Gulf allies."

'Hamas isolated'

On Iran, Waltz emphasised the significance of preventing Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

"If Iran gets a nuke, the Saudis are going to want a nuke," he said.

Turning to Palestine's Gaza, Waltz said Hamas is more isolated than ever and called for the release of American-Israeli hostages. "Hamas has every exit blocked except one, and that's to release our hostages if you want to live," he said.

Waltz also indicated that the Houthis in war-stricken Yemen would be redesignated as a terrorist organisation once Trump assumes office.

He also praised Israel's covert operations targeting communication devices in Lebanon.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
