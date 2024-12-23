Mike Waltz, named as national security adviser by US President-elect Donald Trump, has said that US troops should not remain in Syria, citing a need to avoid prolonged involvement in Middle Eastern conflicts.

In an interview aired on Sunday, Waltz discussed key foreign policy issues, including the situation in Syria, American-Israeli hostages in Gaza and Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Waltz emphasised that Washington's primary concerns in Syria include the threat posed by Daesh terrorists and ensuring the security of Israel's borders.

"President Trump is absolutely right. His mandate overwhelmingly was not to drag us into Middle Eastern wars," Waltz said.

"We do not need American boots running around Syria in any way, shape or form. But we're keeping an eye on those things. ISIS (Daesh), Israel's border and kind of the broader dynamic with our Gulf allies."

'Hamas isolated'