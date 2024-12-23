WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bangladesh seeks ex-PM Hasina's extradition from India
Sheikh Hasina fled to India on August 5 following the collapse of her government due to a student-led uprising.
Bangladesh seeks ex-PM Hasina's extradition from India
Bangladesh ex-PM Sheikh Hasina as she waits for the official opening time to cast her vote in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Jan 7, 2024. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 23, 2024

Bangladesh asked India to facilitate the return of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Dhaka, the South Asian nation's top diplomat has said.

"We sent a note verbale (diplomatic message) to the Indian government saying that the Bangladesh government wants her (Hasina) back here for the judicial process," Bangladesh's Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain told reporters in Dhaka on Monday, according to state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangsta (BSS) news agency.

Hasina, 77, fled to India on August 5 following a popular uprising against the alleged atrocities and oppression during her 15-year rule.

More than 700 people, mostly youth, were killed during the student-led uprising, which led to the formation of a transitional government.

RelatedExplained: Sheikh Hasina’s murder charges and legal dilemma

Back home in Dhaka, Hasina is facing many cases, including alleged genocide and crimes against humanity.

An extradition treaty between Dhaka and New Delhi already exists, according to Home Affairs Adviser Lt. Gen. (retired) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

"We have a prisoner exchange agreement with India. It will be carried out under that agreement," Chowdhury told reporters in Dhaka.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus leads the transitional government since August 08.

RelatedTo reset ties with Dhaka, India must send back ex-PM Hasina to Bangladesh
RECOMMENDED

India has maintained cautious silence on the stay of Hasina, which New Delhi had said was "for the moment."

Bilateral relations between the two South Asian neighbours have spiralled down with Dhaka accusing Indian media of running "propaganda" against Bangladesh.

After Indian media started giving space to Hasina's alleged statement, Yunus had told New Delhi to keep the former prime minister silent.

In a turn of events since August, India sent its first high-level delegation to Bangladesh early this month.

Yunus had told Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri that Hasina's stay in India "creates tensions."

Dhaka has expressed its displeasure over the killings of Bangladeshi nationals by Indian forces along the border. India justifies these actions by labelling the victims as smugglers, but Dhaka has urged New Delhi to take "visible and effective" measures to end the violence.

The two nations share a 4,096-kilometre (2,545-mile) land border, one of the longest in the world.

Separately, to pave the way for the first general elections in the post-Hasina era, transitional government head Yunus has requested time until 2026 to implement necessary reforms in government institutions.

The interim government, along with the student movement behind the uprising, claimed that Hasina's 15-year rule had eroded all democratic institutions. They argued that implementing reforms was essential to ensure a free and fair election.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem