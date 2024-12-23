Bangladesh asked India to facilitate the return of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Dhaka, the South Asian nation's top diplomat has said.

"We sent a note verbale (diplomatic message) to the Indian government saying that the Bangladesh government wants her (Hasina) back here for the judicial process," Bangladesh's Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain told reporters in Dhaka on Monday, according to state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangsta (BSS) news agency.

Hasina, 77, fled to India on August 5 following a popular uprising against the alleged atrocities and oppression during her 15-year rule.

More than 700 people, mostly youth, were killed during the student-led uprising, which led to the formation of a transitional government.

Back home in Dhaka, Hasina is facing many cases, including alleged genocide and crimes against humanity.

An extradition treaty between Dhaka and New Delhi already exists, according to Home Affairs Adviser Lt. Gen. (retired) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

"We have a prisoner exchange agreement with India. It will be carried out under that agreement," Chowdhury told reporters in Dhaka.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus leads the transitional government since August 08.