WORLD
2 MIN READ
Afghanistan welcomes reopening of Saudi embassy in Kabul
Authorities in Afghanistan say they are optimistic that the embassy's reopening will expand relations and cooperation between the two countries.
Afghanistan welcomes reopening of Saudi embassy in Kabul
Taliban authorities say the reopening of the embassy will help addressing the problems and demands of Afghans living in Saudi Arabia in a timely manner. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 23, 2024

Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry on Monday welcomed the reopening of Saudi Arabia's Embassy in Kabul for the first time since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

On Sunday, the Saudi Embassy in Kabul said on X that it was resuming the mission's activities "based on the government's keenness to provide all services to the brotherly Afghan people".

A deputy spokesperson for Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry, Zia Ahmad Takal, said: "We welcome the reopening of the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Kabul and assure them that the ministry will cooperate in all matters and pay close attention to their safety."

RECOMMENDED

Takal said authorities were optimistic that the embassy's reopening would expand relations and cooperation between the two countries, while also addressing the problems and demands of Afghans living in Saudi Arabia in a timely manner.

No country formally recognises the interim Taliban administration, although a number of countries have diplomatic relations with them.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces