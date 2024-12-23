Türkiye’s efforts to achieve economic stability could unlock $13.5 billion in the next six months, potentially boosting the country’s share of global investments to 1.5 percent.

According to Engin Aksoy, head of the Turkish International Investors Association (YASED), the positive shift could take shape as US President-elect Donald Trump’s planned tariff hikes may exacerbate structural problems in China, prompting shifts in trade policies.

He added that the Mario Draghi report on the future of European competitiveness shows that the EU is lagging behind. "The region needs a transformation, and in such a fragile and unpredictable environment, Türkiye may have many opportunities,” he stressed.

Aksoy highlighted factors like nearshoring and friendshoring, where countries prioritise working with nearby allies, as key to Türkiye’s investment potential.

“There are two important conditions to be met before seizing this potential; the first is building macroeconomic stability, and the second is establishing frameworks to regulate the country’s sectors to create a platform of predictability,” he said.

Ambitious investment goals

Türkiye currently holds about 0.8 percent of global investments, and YASED aims to boost that share to 1.5 percent.