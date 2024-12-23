Behind Israel's growing aggression is an apparent attempt to overshadow the revolution in Syria and suppress the Syrian people's hopes, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stressed.

"Even if Israel is acting opportunistically, sooner or later it will have to withdraw from the lands it occupies," Erdogan said in an address to the nation on Monday, referring to Israel's recent illegal incursion into Syria.

The president further underscored Türkiye's stance "on the right side of history" since the civil war began in 2011.

"The new situation that emerged from the Syrian revolution has directed the world's attention to this place. As Syria's brother, we are the country that best interprets the new process."

Erdogan further stressed Türkiye's unwavering support for protecting Syria's territorial integrity and unitary structure, saying, "We will never back down from this."

Ankara will provide all necessary support to the Syrian people to "make their achievements permanent" after they triumphed over the "oppressive regime," he added.

The PKK/YPG threat

Erdogan also underscored the threat posed by the separatist PKK/YPG terrorist organisation on Syrian lands.

He warned that there is no place for any terrorist organisation, including Daesh and the PKK, in the future of Syria and the wider region. "The PKK and its extensions will either eliminate themselves, or they will be eliminated," he added.

Erdogan reassured that Ankara will continue its counterterrorism operations in Syria with "surgical precision, ensuring no harm comes to civilians."