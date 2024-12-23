Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that more than 3,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed and wounded in Russia's Kursk region and warned that Pyongyang could send more personnel and equipment for Moscow's army.

"There are risks of North Korea sending additional troops and military equipment to the Russian army," Zelenskyy said on X on Monday after receiving a report from his top military commander Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"We will have tangible responses to this," he added.

The estimate of North Korean losses is higher than that provided by Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), which said on Monday at least 1,100 North Korean troops had been killed or wounded.

The assessment was in line with a briefing last week by South Korea's intelligence agency, which reported some 100 deaths with another 1,000 wounded in the region.

Zelenskyy said he cited preliminary data. Reuters could not independently verify reports on combat losses.