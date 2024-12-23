Defence Minister Israel Katz has acknowledged that Israel had assassinated former Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran earlier this year, as he vowed the military would "decapitate" the leadership of Yemen's Houthis.

"We will strike hard at the Houthis... and decapitate their leadership — just as we did with Haniyeh, (Yahya) Sinwar, and (Hassan) Nasrallah in Tehran, Gaza, and Lebanon, we will do so in Hudaida and Sanaa," Katz said on Monday, in the first public acknowledgement that Israel was behind the assassination of Haniyeh in July in the Iranian capital.

In late July, the political leader of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas was murdered in Tehran in an assassination blamed on Israel.

There was no direct claim of responsibility by Israel for the assassination of Haniyeh at the time.

Haniyeh, normally based in Qatar, had been the face of Hamas' international diplomacy.

He had been taking part in internationally brokered indirect talks on reaching a ceasefire in the blockaded enclave.

Haniyeh lost about 60 members of his family who had been killed since Israel's war on Gaza started on October 7.