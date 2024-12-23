Germany's Anti-Racism Commissioner Reem Alabali-Radovan has expressed concern following reports of anti-Muslim attacks in the aftermath of a car ramming last week on a Christmas market in the eastern city of Magdeburg that killed five people and left more than 200 injured.

"Since the weekend, our anti-racism counselling centres in Magdeburg and the surrounding area have reported an increasingly hostile atmosphere and violent attacks against migrants and Muslims," the press quoted Alabali-Radovan as saying in Berlin on Monday.

"Unfortunately, this act is now being used as an outlet to allow racism to run its course. We must not accept that under any circumstances. We must oppose any attempt to exploit this act politically," she added.

Alabali-Radovan stressed that "terror always aims to destroy social cohesion, divide people and spread fear."

Earlier in the day, German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck had warned his fellow citizens against fuelling hatred against Muslims and foreigners in the wake of the attack.

"Don't believe what propagandists on the internet want you to believe. The lie is faster than the truth," he said in a video message posted on social media.

"Take time for the truth. Take time for scepticism, for doubts, for questions. Don't let hate get to you," added Habeck, who is also the Green Party's candidate for chancellor in early general elections in February.

His comments followed a far-right protest on Saturday in Magdeburg, where the alleged attacker — identified as Taleb Al-Abdulmohsen, a 50-year-old psychiatrist from Saudi Arabia who has lived in Germany since 2006 — carried out the car ramming on Friday.