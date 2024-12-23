Luigi Mangione, accused of gunning down a health insurance executive in a brazen hit in New York, has pleaded not guilty to state charges, including "terrorist" murder.

Mangione, 26, was escorted on Monday into Judge Gregory Carro's 13th-floor courtroom in the New York state criminal courthouse in lower Manhattan with a court officer on each arm, and a procession of a half dozen officers following him. He was in handcuffs and shackles, and wore a burgundy sweater over a white-collared shirt.

Mangione leaned into a microphone and said "not guilty" when Carro asked how he pleaded to the 11-count indictment charging him with murder as an act of terrorism and weapons offences.

The suspect is charged in both state and federal court in the December 4 shooting of UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

After the 30-minute hearing, officers once again shackled Mangione and led him out of the courtroom. He is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal lockup in Brooklyn.

Carro set Mangione's next court appearance for February 21.

Related UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect flown to NY, faces death penalty

'Political fodder'