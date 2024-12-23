WORLD
3 MIN READ
Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to 'terrorist' murder of healthcare CEO
The judge set Mangione's next court appearance for February 21 after the 30-minute hearing.
Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to 'terrorist' murder of healthcare CEO
Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealth Group chief executive Brian Thompson, appears in Manhattan Supreme Court for his arraignment hearing in New York City / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
December 23, 2024

Luigi Mangione, accused of gunning down a health insurance executive in a brazen hit in New York, has pleaded not guilty to state charges, including "terrorist" murder.

Mangione, 26, was escorted on Monday into Judge Gregory Carro's 13th-floor courtroom in the New York state criminal courthouse in lower Manhattan with a court officer on each arm, and a procession of a half dozen officers following him. He was in handcuffs and shackles, and wore a burgundy sweater over a white-collared shirt.

Mangione leaned into a microphone and said "not guilty" when Carro asked how he pleaded to the 11-count indictment charging him with murder as an act of terrorism and weapons offences.

The suspect is charged in both state and federal court in the December 4 shooting of UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

After the 30-minute hearing, officers once again shackled Mangione and led him out of the courtroom. He is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal lockup in Brooklyn.

Carro set Mangione's next court appearance for February 21.

RelatedUnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect flown to NY, faces death penalty

'Political fodder'

RECOMMENDED

Thompson's murder brought to the surface deep public frustration with the lucrative US commercial healthcare system, with many social media users painting Mangione as a hero.

That spectacle and other statements by public officials suggest Mangione may not be able to get a fair trial, his lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo said at Monday's hearing.

"They are treating him like he is some sort of political fodder, some sort of spectacle," Agnifilo said. "He is not a symbol, he is someone who is afforded a right to a fair trial."

Several dozen people gathered outside the courthouse in freezing temperatures to express support for Mangione and anger at healthcare companies.

One person held a sign with the words "DENY, DEFEND, DEPOSE," a phrase that echoes tactics some accuse insurers of using to avoid paying out claims.

Authorities say the words "deny," "delay," and "depose " were found written on shell casings at the crime scene.

Kara Hay, a 42-year-old schoolteacher, said she believed it was wrong for Mangione to be charged with terrorism.

"Shooting one CEO does not make him a terrorist, and I do not feel terrorised," said Hay, who held a sign reading "innocent until proven guilty."

Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on December 9 following a tip from staff at a McDonald's restaurant after a days-long manhunt.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Iran's stability vital for regional security: Türkiye