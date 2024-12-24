Tuesday, December 24, 2024

1810 GMT — An Israeli negotiation team will return to Israel from Qatar for "internal consultations" regarding a hostage deal after a significant week of talks about Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

1905 GMT — Israeli military actions had 'influence' on deaths of six hostages: report

The actions of the Israeli military had a "circumstantial influence" on the deaths of six hostages in Gaza in August, according to a military investigation.

The recovery in September of the bodies of six Israeli hostages, including American-Israeli Hersh Goldberg-Polin, prompted half a million people to stage street protests in Israel, demanding the government secure a hostage deal.

The hostages were killed by their captors, the investigation claimed, and that the Israeli military's activity "in the area, although gradual and cautious, had a circumstantial influence".

1900 GMT — Ultra-Orthodox Jews protest mandatory military service in central Israel

Ultra-Orthodox Jews blocked a major street in the central Israeli city of Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, protesting the contentious issue of military conscription.

Dozens of Haredi protesters closed Jabotinsky Street, which connects Bnei Brak with the cities of Ramat Gan and Petah Tikva, Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

The protesters sat on the street and disrupted traffic, chanting slogans rejecting military service, including "We would rather die than enlist" and "Conscription orders are destruction orders".

1855 GMT — Israeli forces shoot and injure four Palestinians near Hebron, detain three despite injuries

Four Palestinian young men were shot and injured by Israeli forces near the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, WAFA reported citing security sources.

The sources reported that Israeli forces stationed at a military checkpoint opened fire on a vehicle in the vicinity of Beit Ummar, wounding four Palestinians. Despite their injuries, three of them were detained by the Israeli forces.

The fourth injured youth was transported to a hospital by the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) for medical treatment. The Ministry of Health later described the person's injuries as serious.

1717 GMT — Lebanon urges ceasefire monitoring committee to end Israeli violations

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati called on a ceasefire monitoring committee to pressure Israel to halt its violations and withdraw from areas under its occupation in southern Lebanon.

Speaking during a meeting of the ceasefire monitoring committee, Mikati stressed the need to "stop the Israeli violations and to immediately withdraw Israeli forces from the border areas in southern Lebanon".

The Lebanese government said in a statement that Mikati reiterated Lebanon's commitment to the agreement, calling the Israeli violations of the ceasefire deal "unacceptable".

1335 GMT —Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in occupied West Bank camp

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in a dawn raid on a refugee camp near the city of Tulkarem in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian and Israeli officials said.

Khawla Abdo, a 53-year-old woman, was killed as a result of shelling by Israeli forces, while Fathi Saeed Odeh Salem, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the abdomen and chest, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The Israeli military said earlier it killed one Palestinian in a "counter-terrorism" operation in Tulkarem, while its forces arrested 18 other individuals.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said Israeli forces prevented ambulance crews from reaching Salem by opening fire on him.

Bulldozers also demolished infrastructure in Tulkarem camp, including homes, shops, part of the walls of Al-Salam mosque, which they barricaded off, and part of the camp's water network, it said.

1319 GMT — One child is killed every hour in Gaza: UN

At least 14,500 Palestinian children have been killed in Israel's ongoing war on Gaza since last year, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said.

"One child gets killed every hour. These are not numbers. These are lives cut short," UNRWA said in a statement. "Killing children cannot be justified. Those who survive are scarred physically and emotionally."

Deprived of learning, the UN agency said, Palestinian boys and girls in Gaza sift through the rubble. "The clock is ticking for these children. They are losing their lives, their futures and mostly their hope."

1232 GMT — Germany allows more arms exports to Israel: report

Germany approved further arms exports to Israel worth more than €30 million ($31.2 million) over the past few weeks, German newsweekly Der Spiegel reported.

Overall, Germany gave green light to weapon exports to Israel worth more than €160 million ($166.4 million) over the course of the year, despite growing international criticism of what human rights groups report as genocidal actions in Gaza.

According to Der Spiegel, the latest arms export figures were released by the Ministry of Economics following an inquiry.

1214 GMT — Three Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli air strikes

At least three Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli air strikes in Palestine's Gaza, medics said.

Witnesses said an Israeli quadcopter drone fired a missile into a gathering of civilians in northern Rafah in southern Gaza.

One person was killed and another injured in the attack, a medical source said.

Two more people were killed and others injured in another strike targeting a civil defence centre in al-Daraj neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City, the agency said.

1146 GMT —Death toll from Israel's war on Gaza rises to 45,338

At least 21 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, taking the overall death toll since last year to 45,338 the Health Ministry in the enclave has said.

A ministry statement added that some 107,764 others were wounded in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 21 people and wounded 51 others in three massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

1143 GMT — Israeli air defence system intercepts projectile launched from Yemen

Israel's military said the projectile was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory, but it set off air raid sirens overnight in the country's populous central area, sending residents looking for cover.