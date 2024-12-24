WORLD
3 MIN READ
Zelenskyy accuses Slovakia of helping Putin over Russian gas supply
Zelenskyy said Moscow offered PM Robert Fico potential compensation for losses from Russian transit but he didn't accept.
Zelenskyy accuses Slovakia of helping Putin over Russian gas supply
Ukraine has made it clear it will not renew the contract with Russia. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
December 24, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico of wanting to "help" President Vladimir Putin by continuing to import Russian gas.

Zelenskyy said on Monday that EU leaders had observed that Fico, who visited Moscow on Sunday, opposes reducing energy dependence on Russia, "implying that he wants to help Putin earn money to fund the war and weaken Europe".

"We believe that such assistance to Putin is immoral," he wrote on social media platform X.

Slovakia relies heavily on Russian gas and has raised concerns about the prospect of losing supplies after a contract for gas transit through Ukraine expires on December 31.

Ukraine has made it clear it will not renew the contract with Russia.

Zelenskyy said, "We offered him (Fico) solutions regarding potential compensation for Slovaks — the Slovaks specifically — for losses from Russian transit, as well as alternatives for transit – any other gas, not Russian, at the request of the European Commission."

"Fico did not want compensation for the Slovaks. And he does not want to cooperate with the European Commission."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday: "This is a very difficult situation which requires increased attention."

RECOMMENDED
RelatedUkraine may consider Russian gas transit if Moscow payments are frozen

'Impossible' supply

Fico is one of the few European leaders Putin has stayed friendly with since Russia launched its military campaign of Ukraine in 2022.

The visit by Fico, whose country is a NATO and European Union member, had not been previously announced.

In a statement posted on his Facebook account after the talks, Fico said Sunday's meeting was "in response to" Zelenskyy opposing any "transit of gas through Ukraine to our territory".

"Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to continue supplying gas to the West and Slovakia.

However, given the stance of the Ukrainian President, this will be practically impossible after Jan. 1, 2025," Fico said.

Both leaders also exchanged views on the conflict in Ukraine, and "the possibility of an early peaceful end" to it, he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Iran's stability vital for regional security: Türkiye