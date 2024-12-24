A Syrian woman who was detained for 15 days and sexually assaulted by PKK/YPG terrorists in 2017 has shared her experience, demanding the group's expulsion from Syria.

The 51-year-old woman, identified as M.M. for security reasons, spoke to Anadolu Agency without showing her face.

She revealed that she lost her husband and eldest son in the early years of the Syrian civil war, leaving her to care for her three children.

In 2017, M.M. attempted to flee Aleppo for Türkiye with her children, but her bus was stopped at a checkpoint in Afrin, which was under PKK/YPG control at the time.

She and others were taken to a house, where she endured detention and sexual violence.

"During those 15 days, I was utterly devastated. After leaving that place, I was broken in every sense," she said.

Abuse by female operatives

The victim detailed how PKK/YPG terrorists, including female members, subjected her and other detainees to severe abuse.

The female terrorists "treated us not like humans but like animals. They tortured us, kicked us and slammed us against walls," she said.

Her escape to Türkiye was delayed by her ordeal. Instead, she sought refuge in Manbij, where relatives helped her recover.