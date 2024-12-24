South Korea's opposition has said it would impeach acting president Han Duck-soo in protest at the interim leader's refusal to sign into law special bills to investigate his impeached predecessor.

The main opposition Democratic Party had set Christmas Eve as the deadline for Han to promulgate two special bills investigating suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law and graft allegations surrounding his wife, Kim Keon Hee.

Parliament stripped the conservative leader of his duties on December 14 following his brief declaration of martial law 11 days earlier, which plunged the country into its worst political crisis in decades.

But Han, who stepped in to replace Yoon, rejected the opposition's demand at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, insisting on bipartisan agreements for the two bills.

Impeachment proceedings

Han's stance "left us no other option but to interpret it as his intention to continue the insurrection by delaying proceedings", opposition floor leader Park Chan-dae told a press briefing.